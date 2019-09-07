UVA Football: Players talk ‘Hoos win over William & Mary

LB Jordan Mack

On a Team Effort

“Each game we come out here and put our best foot forward. Tonight speaks a lot to our preparation during the week to come out strong during game day. We just keep playing the game. Throttle down and whatever the score is we come out, ready to play.”

On RB Mike Hollins

“He is a strong guy. Obviously you saw tonight that he is a young, promising back. He runs the ball hard and has a lot of upside. I’m looking forward to seeing him keep producing in the future.”

CB Nick Grant

On working hard

“It definitely makes a difference. When I got in the end zone, I kind of got a little bit emotional. I looked up to where I used to sit my first year in the stands and thought, dang it has been a long road. It is kind of ironic that I scored on that side, facing that part of the stands. The hard work, it can never cease. Once you get to a certain spot, you have to increase or maintain what you have been doing. That is a big part of what I believe in.”

On his first career pick six

“I looked up – first off, I bobbled the ball because I got so excited. I saw people like De’Vante (Cross) and Richard (Burney) and knew that I had to score now. You can ask all of my friends; I told them that my first career pick is going to the crib. It’s going to be a touchdown and I’ve been saying that since my first year of college. It just so happened to come my way my fourth year. I’ve definitely dreamed about it my whole life. It’s a DB’s dream.”

LB Zane Zandier

On making hard tackles

“Especially with Jordan Mack playing inside backer, we take pride in how hard we are hitting teams. It sounds different when shoulder pads and helmets are popping and it is a lot of fun out there.”

On team expectations

“William & Mary played hard tonight. With no disrespect, we expect to win these games and we expect to win big. Being the high caliber team that we’ve grown into, we expect to win games at this level.”

WR Joe Reed

On the 100-yard return

“It’s just preparation, you know, practicing all week, watching film on them we know what to expect. We know they’re going to crash hard. Just well-coached, well-blocked and we executed.”

On being the favorite and ‘taking care of business’

“I mean that’s why we practice all week. Especially when we come in here, in our home environment. We practice here in the spring and we practice here in the fall it’s just a matter of showing up and executing like we know we can.”

On the depth of the offense

“It’s almost unreal to me how many different weapons we have. And the coaches do such a great job of placing the right guys in the right positions. I mean anyone can make good plays in our offense really.”

On breaking the rock

“I was actually pushing for Mike Hollins to break the rock. To get that honor means a lot. That’s what we work for every week, not only to break the rock, but just to win.

On his part in pushing the ‘Believe’ motto

“Bryce Hall and I talked one day, and you know just with all the hard work we do, the preparation, there’s no reason that we can’t come to games every day and just believe that we are going to win. So we’ve been pushing the word Believe – Believe, just have the faith that we can do whatever we want to do.”

WR Hasise Dubois

On the depth of the receiver pool

“I love it because a team can’t game plan for just one or two of us, they got to game plan for all of us. You don’t know who is going to receive the ball at the time.”

On being favored, then going out and playing well

“It’s very important, just to get our confidence up. As you can see our starting corner, Nick Grant, got his first touchdown which is just a confidence builder. I just feel bad for the next team he has to play because his confidence is just out the roof now. I don’t think anyone that lines up in front of him is going to be able to do anything with him.”





