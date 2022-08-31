UVA Football: Paint the Town Orange set for Friday at Ting Pavilion
The annual “Paint the Town Orange” Pep Rally will take place on Friday at the Ting Pavilion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall starting at 8:30 p.m.
Friday is also “College Colors Day,” and fans are encouraged to wear their orange and blue to represent UVA all day. Fans are encouraged to help “Orange Out” Scott Stadium for the home opener on Saturday by wearing orange to the game.
The Virginia football team plays its first home game of the 2022 season on Saturday at Scott Stadium against Richmond. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.
The Fridays After Five concert series begins at 5 p.m. at Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion. UVA cheerleaders and spirit squad members will be on hand distributing the 2022 Virginia Football poster as well as other giveaways.
The UVA Marching Band and Spirit Squads will leave the Omni Hotel to march the Downtown Mall at approximately 8 p.m. They will enter the Pavilion at 8:30 p.m. and the Pep Rally will feature appearances by first-year head football coach Tony Elliott and the Virginia football team.