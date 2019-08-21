UVA Football Notebook: Training camp news and notes

It’s looking like Wayne Taulapapa is the favorite to be the #1 tailback coming out of UVA Football camp.

The 5’9”, 210-pound sophomore appeared in seven games as a true freshman in 2018, all on special teams, but he made an impression on coach Bronco Mendenhall in the spring, and was placed atop the depth chart at tailback after spring practice.

Mendenhall indicated Tuesday that the situation with Taulapapa hasn’t changed.

First-year Mike Hollins also has Mendenhall’s attention for his work in training camp.

Juniors Lamont Atkins and P.K. Kier would have been thought to have been favorites going into camp, but it appears that the young guys have the edge going into the first game week, which begins Monday as the ‘Hoos prepare to face Pitt on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Quick hits

Four-star defensive lineman Jowon Briggs has been playing snaps with the first defensive unit the past two weeks, so you can assume that the highly touted freshman will be getting significant playing time this season.

has been playing snaps with the first defensive unit the past two weeks, so you can assume that the highly touted freshman will be getting significant playing time this season. Junior cornerback Darrius Bratton and freshman wideout Nathaniel Beal III are both out for the season with torn ACLs.

Compiled by Chris Graham

