UVA Football News and Notes: Louisville D-line, latest on BA, Davis, Blount, Nelson

Louisville: Still likely to line up guys on the D-line

The Louisville mini-COVID outbreak that led to the game with UVA being pushed back a week seemed to be most pronounced in the Cardinals’ D-line room.

Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae was asked Wednesday on a conference call with reporters if he thinks that gives his offense any advantage.

“Well, I’m pretty sure there are going to be guys lined up in spots,” Anae said.

Wise, that one.

Yep, Louisville will almost certainly line up guys on the D-line.

“I think for from both teams’ perspectives, you just got to play guys that can go,” Anae said. “And, you know, we’ll keep score, and shoot, the Hokies got up on them, but they came back. So those guys that were playing out there, they may not have started the season in those spots, in those roles, but you know, this is the year that there’s a lot of teams doing that.”

Point made there.

Latest on BA: He’s good

Anae confirmed that starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong is a go for Saturday.

Armstrong was forced out of the game on the final offensive series in Virginia’s 44-41 win over North Carolina a week and a half ago.

The inadvertent bye week gave Armstrong’s injured knee a few days more to heal up.

“Yeah, you know, that extra week, obviously helps heal things. And shoot, he’s been out there every day working. So, he has not taken anything off from that standpoint. And he’s run around and looks pretty good to me,” Anae said.

Armstrong, talking to reporters on Tuesday, offered a similar message.

“I’m feeling good. I’ve just been rehabbing my knee. A lot of good positive things came back. You know, nothing’s too much wrong with my knee. I’m just wearing a brace now. And we’re still rolling. So, preparing for Louisville, and get ready to go,” Armstrong said.

Injury/availability updates

Anae on freshman wideout Lavel Davis Jr.: “It’s been a while since Lavel has been on the field, so we look forward to his return, and hopefully we get the green light on Saturday to go with him. But you know, the way this thing works, you don’t even Friday or Saturday, we could get the call that some kids been pulled off for this than the other. So, yeah, we hope as soon as possible. Hopefully this weekend we can get him going.”

Not much there.

Defensive coordinator Nick Howell on safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson: “Joey’s been out here a little bit. Brenton not as much.”

Pressed for more, we got this on their availability: “Medically, I couldn’t answer that. If they’re ready, I’m going to play them. If they’re not, I’m not. But if they’re healthy, I’ll play them.”

Doesn’t sound good on those two.

Story by Chris Graham

