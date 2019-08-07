UVA Football Meet the Team event is Thursday

UVA Football Meet the Team Night, presented by UVA Orthopedics, will take place on Thursday at Scott Stadium. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the team and receive autographs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge.

The Meet the Team Night was originally scheduled to take place on Sat., Aug. 3 at the Sprint Pavilion in downtown Charlottesville and was changed due to an unforeseen scheduling issue.

The West Gate will be used for entry for Meet the Team Night on Aug. 8 and will open at 6 p.m.. Parking is available in the lots surrounding Scott Stadium after 5 p.m. The clear bag policy and Scott Stadium entry procedures will be in effect for Meet the Team Night.

Free schedule posters will be distributed and fans will have the opportunity to register for a number of prizes, including tickets to 2019 home football game. Concessions and merchandise will be available for sale.

Season Ticket Options

Fans have five different price options from which to choose when purchasing 2019 season tickets. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority, Prime, Hooville, Choice and Value.

Season tickets in Priority seating are $375. Prime seating is priced at $340. The Hooville season ticket (lower level closed end zone) can be purchased for $270. Season tickets in Choice seating areas are $220 and the Value area is available for $129 per season ticket. UVA faculty, staff and young alumni receive a discounted price point for each of these seating options.

Season Ticket Holder Benefits

Season ticket holders receive preferred pricing compared to single-game prices with prices starting at less than $20 per game.

Football season ticket holders will also have the opportunity to receive complimentary tickets to designated baseball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s lacrosse games throughout the season. In addition, all football season ticket holders will receive invitations to special events throughout the year, including a Family Photo Day at Scott Stadium this fall.

New season ticket holders will also receive a complimentary V-Sabre clear bag (one per account).

Hooville season ticket holders will have the option to receive a complimentary Nike Hooville cap or a long-sleeve Hooville t-shirt.

3-Game Mini-Packages

3-Game Mini-Packages are also now on sale. Fans can create their own custom package by choosing any three of Virginia’s first six home games. Mini-packages start as low as $60.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets are on sale currently for the William & Mary (Sept. 6), Florida State (Sept. 14), Old Dominion (Sept. 21) and Duke (Oct. 19) home games. Tickets to the home game against Georgia Tech on Nov. 9 will be on sale beginning Friday, Aug. 2.

