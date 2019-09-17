UVA Football: Looking to avoid allowing ODU to become trap game

Published Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019, 1:24 pm

uva footballUVA Football is a 30-point favorite in its matchup with ODU Saturday night.

Seems like a classic trap game, coming off the big win over Florida State this past weekend, with a game next weekend at Top 10 Notre Dame looming.

Might we catch the ‘Hoos looking ahead?

“I know there is intrigue because of the in-state matchup and the game versus Virginia Tech a year ago and this year. I think that’s a fair assessment to say what could this game look like. That game was close and contested and competitive,” UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said at his weekly presser on Monday.

ODU was also a four-touchdown ‘dog heading into that one with Virginia Tech on Sept. 7. The Hokies ended up winning, 31-17, in a game that was a one-score game for most of the fourth quarter.

And of course, we all remember what a 4-8 ODU team did to Virginia Tech last year, defeating the Hokies, 49-35, in Norfolk.

The Monarchs are coming off a bye week following this year’s loss in Blacksburg.

ODU won its Week 1 game with FCS Norfolk State, 24-21.

Quarterback Stone Smartt, a junior-college transfer, is a dual-threat quarterback in the mold of UVA’s Bryce Perkins.

In the loss at Tech, Smartt completed 16 of his 30 pass attempts for 122 yards, and ran 16 times for 48 yards.

ODU gained 324 yards total offense, and didn’t turn the ball over, while the defense forced two Hokies turnovers.

“They’re a good team. I think Coach Wilder does a really good job. The schematics offensively are very sound. Same on defense, same on special teams, and the personnel is strong,” Mendenhall said.

Story by Chris Graham



