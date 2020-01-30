UVA Football lands school-record 10 on All-ACC Academic Team

A program-record 10 members of the ACC Coastal champ Virginia football team were named to the ACC All-Academic Team.

How’s that for sports being bad for the academics side of things at the University?

Big names were represented, including linebacker Jordan Mack (Sr., Lithonia, Ga., youth and social innovation) and offensive tackle Dillon Reinkensmeyer (Jr., Highland Ranch, Colo., global studies), who were both honored for the third consecutive season, and wideout/kick returner Joe Reed (Gr., Charlotte Court House, Va., educational psychology/MEd) picked up the accolade for the second consecutive year.

Other guys whose names you heard a lot as UVA made its run to the program’s first-ever Orange Bowl included quarterback Bryce Perkins, (Sr., Queen Creek, Ariz., American studies), defensive end Eli Hanback (Gr., Ashland, Va., higher education/MEd), offensive tackle Bobby Haskins, (So., Fairfield, Conn., undeclared), punter Nash Griffin, (Jr., Indianapolis, Ind., commerce), safety Joey Blount, (Jr., Atlanta, Ga., American studies), tight end Tanner Cowley, (Gr., Manasquan, N.J., higher Education/MEd), and wide receiver Terrell Jana, (Jr., Vancouver, B.C., public policy & leadership).

Five of the players honored on the All-Academic team were also named to the All-ACC football team. That group includes Blount, Hanback, Mack, Perkins and Reed.

Mack, you might remember, was previously announced in December as the ACC’s Jim Tatum Award winner that is presented to the conference’s top football scholar-athlete.

To be eligible for consideration for the team, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average during his undergraduate and/or graduate academic career.

