UVA football: Kickoff time for N.C. State game set for N.C. State game on Sept. 29

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the start time for the UVA football Sept. 29 road football game against N.C. State. The game will be televised by Raycom Sports, which is NBC 29 locally in Charlottesville.

Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games Sept. 29.

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC

Temple at Boston College, Noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/22

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN

Virginia at NC State, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports

Florida State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/22

Pitt at UCF, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/22

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/22

All times are Eastern.

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web