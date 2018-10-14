UVA Football: Juan Thornhill named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week

UVA senior safety Juan Thornhill has been named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week, for games played through Oct. 13.

Thornhill (Altavista, Va.) made six tackles and intercepted two passes to help lead UVA to a 16-13 Homecomings victory over No. 16 Miami on Saturday night. It was UVA’s first win over a ranked opponent since beating then-No. 21 Louisville at Scott Stadium in 2014. Thornhill recorded 86 return yards on his two interceptions, including a career-long 62-yard return that set up UVA’s lone touchdown in the second quarter.

Thornhill is the fourth Virginia player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004, and the first since linebacker Micah Kiser on Sept. 17, 2017.

