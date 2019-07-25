UVA Football: Joe Reed named to Paul Hornung Watch List

UVA wide receiver Joe Reed has been named to the preseason Paul Hornung Award Watch List. The Paul Hornung Award, presented by Texas Roadhouse, annually recognizes the most versatile player in major college football.

Reed (Sr., Charlotte Court House, Va.), a third-team All-ACC honoree as a kick returner, finished No. 2 in the ACC and No. 9 in the nation with a 27.2 yards per return average in 2018. He made 25 receptions for 465 yards (18.6 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns in 2018. As a sophomore in 2017, Reed finished 2017 No. 1 in the ACC and No. 8 in the nation with 29.7 yards per kick return and No. 1 in the ACC and No. 5 in the nation with two kick returns for touchdowns, while earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. Reed owns UVA’s kick return yardage record with 2,246 career yards and the UVA record for kick returns for touchdowns with three.

Reed is one of four ACC players to make the 44-person watch list.

The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 10th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award Dinner to be held at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on March 4, 2020. This will be The Paul Hornung Award’s fourth year as an associate member of the National College Football Awards Association.

The 2019 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of 2018 statistics, career performance, SID recommendations, and expectations heading into the 2019 season. Information about the Award can be found at www.paulhornungaward.com. Players will be added to the Watch List during the 2019 regular season based on performance.

