UVA Football: Joe Reed named FWAA All-American
UVA senior Joe Reed has been named to the Football Writers Association of America All-America first team as a kick returner.
AFP editor Chris Graham is a member of the FWAA, which released its All-America team on Thursday.
Reed leads the nation with a 34.7-yard kick-return average in 2019.
A standout at wide receiver, Reed is the only player in the nation with 600+ receiving yards and 700+ kick-return yards this season.
Reed had previously been named a first-team All-American at kick returner by the Walter Camp Foundation and was a second-team choice by Sporting News.
