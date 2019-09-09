UVA Football: Joe Reed named ACC Specialist of the Week

Published Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, 1:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA wide receiver Joe Reed has been named the ACC Specialist of the Week for games played through Sept. 8.

This is the third weekly accolade for Reed in his career and first of the season

Reed (Sr., Charlotte Court House, Va.) had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter of UVA’s 52-17 wins vs. William & Mary. That is the longest return in the ACC this season and he became the first (and only) conference player to run a kickoff back for a score this season. Reed also led UVA’s offense with four receptions for 58 yards, including a 40-yard TD catch to open the team’s scoring.

His return tied the program record for longest kick return for a touchdown. He is the fourth Cavalier to return a kick 100 yards for a touchdown and first since Marquis Weeks in 2004 against North Carolina. Reed extends his UVA career record for kick returns for a touchdown to four.

With two kick returns for a TD in 2017 and one in 2018, Reed is the only UVA player to return a kick for a touchdown in three separate seasons.

Related





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.