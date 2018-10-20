UVA football impressive in 28-14 road win at Duke

UVA scored on two early drives, pitched a shutout in the first half, and harassed Daniel Jones again, in a 28-14 win at Duke on Saturday.

The ‘Hoos (5-2, 3-1 ACC) got on the board on its opening drive, on a 23-yard TD run by quarterback Bryce Perkins.

A 3-yard Perkins TD run made it 14-0 Virginia early in the second quarter, and Duke (5-2, 1-2 ACC) wouldn’t get on the board until the second half, on a 46-yard TD pass from Jones to Chris Taylor a minute into the third quarter.

A pair of Brian Delaney field goals, from 37 and 42 yards, would put UVA up 20-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

A trick play would get Duke back to a one-score game, on a 22-yard TD pass from wideout T.J. Rahming to Davis Koppenhaver, cutting the Virginia lead to 20-14 with 10:46 to go.

A 29-yard Tavares Kelly set Virginia up deep in Duke territory, and the ‘Hoos punched in the game-clinching points on a 16-yard TD pass from Perkins to tight end Evan Butts.

Perkins connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a two-point conversion that made it 28-14 with 3:58 left.

Duke was stopped on a fourth-down play at midfield on its next drive.

Jones, a projected first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft, struggled against the UVA defense, completing 22 of his 40 pass attempts for 240 yards, with a touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Virginia also sacked Jones four times on the day.

Perkins had an efficient afternoon for Virginia, completing 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown through the air, while gaining 61 yards and scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Zaccheaus had 10 catches that went for 66 yards through the air.

Jordan Ellis had 55 yards on 12 carries, and P.K. Kier had 36 yards on 12 rushing attempts.

Virginia outgained Duke 376-320.

Zane Zandier and Juan Thornhill each had eight tackles to lead the ‘Hoos defense. Chris Peace had seven tackles and was credited with 2.5 sacks.

