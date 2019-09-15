UVA Football: ‘Hoos move up four spots in AP Top 25

Virginia is up four spots in the Associated Press Top 25 on the heels of its 31-24 win over Florida State on Saturday night.

UVA (3-0, 2-0 ACC) is now 21st in the AP poll, and also this week enters the coaches poll for the first time in 2019, at 22nd.

The last time Virginia was ranked in multiple weeks in a single season was all the way back in 2008.

UVA was ranked for one week in 2011, and one week in 2018, before entering the AP poll at 25th last week.

The Cavaliers host ODU on Saturday night in Scott Stadium.