UVA Football: ‘Hoos faces FSU in ACC Saturday prime time showcase

Your place for pregame coverage and live in-game updates as #25 UVA faces Florida State Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Scott Stadium.

Matchup

Florida State (1-1, 0-0 ACC) at No. 25 UVA (2-0, 1-0 ACC), 7:30 p.m.

Series: Florida State leads, 15-3; Last meeting: FSU, 34-20 (2014)

Line: UVA -7.5

Game Day Timeline

3:30 p.m. – Band Rehearsal (Carr’s Hill Field)

3:30 p.m. – Paid public parking lots open ($15)

5:30 p.m. – Fan Fest at Aquatics Fitness Center (live music on AFC patio at 5:45 p.m.)

6 p.m. – Scott Stadium gates open

6:30 p.m. – Pregame radio show (97.5 FM & 1070 AM)

7:17 p.m. – Pregame show (band, anthem, team entrance)

7:30 p.m. – Kickoff vs. Florida State

Broadcast Info

ACC Network

Dave O’Brien play-by-play

Tim Hasselbeck, analyst

Katie George, sideline

Virginia Sports Radio Network

Dave Koehn, play-by-play

Tony Covington, analyst

Jay James, sideline

Satellite Radio

Sirius 135 • XM 193 • Internet 955

AFP Pregame Coverage