UVA Football: ‘Hoos faces FSU in ACC Saturday prime time showcase
Your place for pregame coverage and live in-game updates as #25 UVA faces Florida State Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Scott Stadium.
Matchup
Florida State (1-1, 0-0 ACC) at No. 25 UVA (2-0, 1-0 ACC), 7:30 p.m.
Series: Florida State leads, 15-3; Last meeting: FSU, 34-20 (2014)
Line: UVA -7.5
Game Day Timeline
3:30 p.m. – Band Rehearsal (Carr’s Hill Field)
3:30 p.m. – Paid public parking lots open ($15)
5:30 p.m. – Fan Fest at Aquatics Fitness Center (live music on AFC patio at 5:45 p.m.)
6 p.m. – Scott Stadium gates open
6:30 p.m. – Pregame radio show (97.5 FM & 1070 AM)
7:17 p.m. – Pregame show (band, anthem, team entrance)
7:30 p.m. – Kickoff vs. Florida State
Broadcast Info
ACC Network
Dave O’Brien play-by-play
Tim Hasselbeck, analyst
Katie George, sideline
Virginia Sports Radio Network
Dave Koehn, play-by-play
Tony Covington, analyst
Jay James, sideline
Satellite Radio
Sirius 135 • XM 193 • Internet 955
AFP Pregame Coverage
- Al Groh, Tom O’Brien talk UVA-Florida State: ‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’
- UVA Athletics Weekend Preview, ACC Football Week 3: Podcast
- FSU defense dropping dimes on UVA QB Bryce Perkins?Florida State has obvious issues on defense
- Florida State likes tempo: Which can cut both ways
- Bryce Perkins: Two INTs, knee brace, ‘Bryce plays’
- UVA Football: A look at the two-deep for FSU
- Florida State coach Willie Taggart talks upcoming game with #25 UVA
- UVA Football: Bronco Mendenhall looks ahead to FSU
