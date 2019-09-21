UVA Football: ‘Hoos face ODU in Saturday-night matchup
Game Notes, TV and radio information and AFP pre-game coverage for #21 UVA vs. ODU in college football action Saturday night in Charlottesville.
Setting the Scene
#21 UVA (3-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. ODU (1-1, 0-0 C-USA)
Series: First meeting,
ESPN2: Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Ed Aschoff (sideline)
Line: Virginia -29
Game Notes
- Virginia is playing its fourth night game of 2019. It marks the first time in program history in which UVA opened a season with four-straight night games. The Cavaliers are 62-47-1 all-time in night games, including 38-18-1 at Scott Stadium. Under Bronco Mendenhall, UVA is 6-4 in night contests.
- Virginia and Old Dominion are meeting for the first time in program history. There are 10 Division I football teams in the Commonwealth of Virginia and after Saturday UVA will have faced seven of them.
- ILB Jordan Mack leads the nation’s linebackers with 4.0 sacks (No. 8 overall). He has at least 0.5 sacks in five-straight games dating back to the 2018 Virginia Tech game. He has 6.0 sacks during his current streak. Mack is one of two active FBS players (only linebacker) to have an active streak of five games with at least 0.5 sacks. Ohio State’s defensive lineman Chase Young also has a five-game streak with a total of 9.0 sacks over OSU’s last five games.
- TB Wayne Taulapapa leads the ACC with four rushing touchdowns, which ranks No. 8 nationally.
- WR Hasise Dubois and WR Joe Reed are on the verge of becoming the 40th and 41st Cavaliers in program history to record 1,000 career receiving yards. Dubois needs 33 receiving yards and Reed needs 39 receiving yards to reach the 1,000-yard career receiving yard plateau.
- The Virginia defense is tied for No. 1 in the ACC (Clemson) and tied for No. 2 in the nation (Clemson, Ohio State) in sacks with 14.
- Since 2000, UVA’s 14 sacks through the first three games is the most by a Cavalier team. Last year UVA only had five sacks through three games.
