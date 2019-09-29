UVA Football: ‘Hoos drop outside Top 20 after loss at Notre Dame

UVA (4-1, 2-0 ACC) is still atop the ACC Coastal, but after a 35-20 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday, the ‘Hoos dropped in both national polls.

Virginia dropped from 18 to 22 in the coaches poll, and from 18 to 23 in the Associated Press poll.

The Cavaliers weren’t the only team from the ACC to drop in the rankings. Defending national champion Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) dropped from the top spot to #2 after a narrow 21-20 win at North Carolina on Saturday.

Wake Forest is the other ACC ranked this week. The Demon Deaons (5-0, 1-0 ACC) are 20th in the coaches poll and 22nd in the AP poll.