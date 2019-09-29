UVA Football: ‘Hoos drop outside Top 20 after loss at Notre Dame
UVA (4-1, 2-0 ACC) is still atop the ACC Coastal, but after a 35-20 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday, the ‘Hoos dropped in both national polls.
Virginia dropped from 18 to 22 in the coaches poll, and from 18 to 23 in the Associated Press poll.
The Cavaliers weren’t the only team from the ACC to drop in the rankings. Defending national champion Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) dropped from the top spot to #2 after a narrow 21-20 win at North Carolina on Saturday.
Wake Forest is the other ACC ranked this week. The Demon Deaons (5-0, 1-0 ACC) are 20th in the coaches poll and 22nd in the AP poll.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.