UVA Football: ‘Hoos add Indiana transfer RB Ronnie Walker Jr.

Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker Jr. is transferring to Virginia, returning to the Commonwealth after a two-year stint in the Big Ten.

Walker, a native of Hopewell, will sit out the 2020 season, then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2021.

A two-time all-state selection at Hopewell High, Walker rushed for 1,344 yards on 216 carries with 19 touchdowns as a senior in 2017 as he led his team to a state title.

As a junior in 2016, Walker rushed for 2,011 yards on 250 carries and 25 touchdowns in 14 games.

Walker also qualified for regionals in the 100-meter dash and the shot put.

He appeared in 22 games at Indiana in 2018 and 2019, gaining 221 yards on 59 carries and adding 112 yards on 12 catches through the air, with three total touchdowns.

Walker has signed a grant-in-aid document and will enroll at UVA this summer.

