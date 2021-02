UVA Football: ‘Hoos add Harvard grad transfer Devin Darrington for 2021

Harvard grad transfer tailback Devin Darrington has signed grant-in-aid documents and will enroll at UVA this summer.

Darrington, who is set to graduate from Harvard this spring with a degree in government, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Darrington, a second-team all-Ivy selection in 2019, led Harvard with 734 yards and seven rushing TDs.

In 22 career games, the Forest Hill, Md., native ran for 1,181 yards and 12 TDs.

Darrington adds depth to a UVA backfield that returns Wayne Taulapapa (395 yards, 5 TDs in 2020) and Ronnie Walker (66 yards, 0 TDs in 2020).

The leading rusher in 2020 was quarterback Brennan Armstrong (552 yards, 5 TDs).

Story by Chris Graham

