UVA Football: ‘Hoos add grad transfer wideout Ra’Shaun Henry

Published Tuesday, May. 12, 2020, 5:25 pm

UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall is adding depth in his wide receiver room, announcing Tuesday the signing of St. Francis (Pa.) grad transfer wideout Ra’Shaun Henry.

The 6’3”, 195-pounder was a first-team All-NEC selection in 2019 at St. Francis, in a season in which he led the conference with 90 catches and 1,118 receiving yards.

A native of Killeen, Texas, Henry had four 100-yard receiving games in 2019, including being named NEC Offensive Player of the Week after recording 12 receptions for 193 yards and three touchdowns in his last career game at SFU against Delaware State.

The depth chart for the ‘Hoos at wideout heading into 2020 includes rising senior Terrell Jana (73 catches, 878 yards, 3 TDs in 2019), rising juniors Billy Kemp (35 catches, 289 yards, 1 TD), Tavares Kelly (14 catches, 152 yards, 1 TD) and rising sophomore Dontayvion Wicks (3 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD).

The ‘Hoos will have to account for the production from 2020 graduates Joe Reed (77 catches, 769 yards, 7 TDs in 2019) and Hasise Dubois (75 catches, 1,062 yards, 6 TDs).

Story by Chris Graham

