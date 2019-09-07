UVA Football: Grading out 52-17 win over William & Mary
Bryce Perkins: I’m going B- here, and I really want to go lower.
Except for two really, really bad decisions, he’s probably B+. Perkins completed 16 of his 26 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 68 yards and another touchdown.
But those two INTs. Man.
The first came on a third-and-1 pass in the red zone in the second quarter. The rule is, don’t throw the ball late and over the middle.
And also, if you’re running left as a right-handed thrower, especially, not late over the middle.
Perkins was running left, threw late, over the middle, and was picked.
The second INT, in the third quarter, was on a rollout to the right, but it was still late and over the middle.
There was at least one other pass that could have been picked, a ball thrown into triple coverage in the end zone in the direction of Terrell Chatman.
Perkins is a senior, and he didn’t do these things last year, in his first year as a starter, that I can recall.
I really want to go lower.
Running backs: A-.
Freshman Mike Hollins was a revelation, going for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
PK Kier had a solid night: 45 yards on six carries.
Chris Sharp had two catches out of the backfield.
I don’t recall any glaringly missed blocks in pass protection.
Wideouts: B.
Nice nights for Joe Reed (four catches, 58 yards, TD), Hasise Dubois (three catches, 50 yards) and Chatman (three catches, 44 yards, TD).
I can’t think of any egregious drops.
I should go B+, but won’t, because I’m cranky.
Offensive line: B+.
No sacks allowed. No QB hurries.
The run game produced 216 yards.
I’m grading on the curve here. You do this against an ACC opponent, and you’re borderline A+.
Defensive front seven: A.
And that’s with the curve.
Five sacks, 63 net yards rushing on 35 tries.
Do this against an ACC opponent, and it’s A++.
Secondary: A.
Again, with the curve.
William & Mary completed five passes, four of them in garbage time, the other on a trick play.
Special teams: B.
The second missed field goal of the season for Brian Delaney came on another high snap and rushed hold.
Nash Griffin had a horrible night. Averaged zero yards per punt.
Wait, being told that’s because he didn’t actually need to punt.
I’m disappointed that William & Mary actually had a kickoff return. One.
Reed returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Actually caught the ball three yards deep, but they don’t count the extra yards in college.
There was a fumbled punt. Chuck Davis. Come on, kid.
Column by Chris Graham
