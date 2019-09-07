UVA Football: Grading out 52-17 win over William & Mary

Bryce Perkins: I’m going B- here, and I really want to go lower.

Except for two really, really bad decisions, he’s probably B+. Perkins completed 16 of his 26 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 68 yards and another touchdown.

But those two INTs. Man.

The first came on a third-and-1 pass in the red zone in the second quarter. The rule is, don’t throw the ball late and over the middle.

And also, if you’re running left as a right-handed thrower, especially, not late over the middle.

Perkins was running left, threw late, over the middle, and was picked.

The second INT, in the third quarter, was on a rollout to the right, but it was still late and over the middle.

There was at least one other pass that could have been picked, a ball thrown into triple coverage in the end zone in the direction of Terrell Chatman.

Perkins is a senior, and he didn’t do these things last year, in his first year as a starter, that I can recall.

I really want to go lower.

Running backs: A-.

Freshman Mike Hollins was a revelation, going for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

PK Kier had a solid night: 45 yards on six carries.

Chris Sharp had two catches out of the backfield.

I don’t recall any glaringly missed blocks in pass protection.

Wideouts: B.

Nice nights for Joe Reed (four catches, 58 yards, TD), Hasise Dubois (three catches, 50 yards) and Chatman (three catches, 44 yards, TD).

I can’t think of any egregious drops.

I should go B+, but won’t, because I’m cranky.

Offensive line: B+.

No sacks allowed. No QB hurries.

The run game produced 216 yards.

I’m grading on the curve here. You do this against an ACC opponent, and you’re borderline A+.

Defensive front seven: A.

And that’s with the curve.

Five sacks, 63 net yards rushing on 35 tries.

Do this against an ACC opponent, and it’s A++.

Secondary: A.

Again, with the curve.

William & Mary completed five passes, four of them in garbage time, the other on a trick play.

Special teams: B.

The second missed field goal of the season for Brian Delaney came on another high snap and rushed hold.

Nash Griffin had a horrible night. Averaged zero yards per punt.

Wait, being told that’s because he didn’t actually need to punt.

I’m disappointed that William & Mary actually had a kickoff return. One.

Reed returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Actually caught the ball three yards deep, but they don’t count the extra yards in college.

There was a fumbled punt. Chuck Davis. Come on, kid.

Column by Chris Graham





