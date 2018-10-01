UVA football gets night game: Oct. 13 game with Miami set for 7 p.m. start

The ACC announced today the start time for the Oct. 13 UVA home football game against Miami. The game will be televised on ESPN2 or ESPNU and will begin at 7 p.m. The network designation will be determined after games played on Oct. 6.

The UVA basketball Pepsi Blue-White scrimmages and Meet the Team Day will start at 2 p.m., at John Paul Jones Arena. The JPJ gates will open at 1 p.m. Admission and parking are free for the basketball events.

Single-game pricing for the Miami game (Oct. 13 – Homecomings) is $25 to $60. Tickets may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com. Tickets may also be ordered over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.

Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games Oct. 13.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 12:20 p.m. on Raycom Sports

Louisville at Boston College, 12:30 p.m. on ACC RSN

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 or ESPNU

– network designation after the games of 10/6 Miami at Virginia, 7 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

