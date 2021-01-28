UVA Football gets home date with Notre Dame, interesting trip to BYU in 2021

The schedule released Thursday for the 2021 UVA football season should help sell season tickets.

The Cavaliers get seven home games, including Illinois from the Big Ten, Notre Dame recently from the ACC, now back to being an independent, and the traditional season-ending game with Virginia Tech after Thanksgiving.

The road schedule also includes an intriguing game on Oct. 30 – at BYU, the former stomping grounds of coach Bronco Mendenhall.

The ‘Hoos, coming off a 5-5 campaign in 2020, will face five teams that appeared in bowl games last season – BYU (RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl), Miami (Cheez-It Bowl), Notre Dame (Rose Bowl/CFB Playoff), North Carolina (Capital One Orange Bowl) and Wake Forest (Duke’s Mayo Bowl).

2021 UVA football schedule

Sept. 4 – WILLIAM & MARY

WILLIAM & MARY Sept. 11 – ILLINOIS

ILLINOIS Sept. 18 – at North Carolina

at North Carolina Sept. 24 – WAKE FOREST (Friday)

WAKE FOREST (Friday) Sept. 30 – at Miami (Thursday)

at Miami (Thursday) Oct. 9 – at Louisville

at Louisville Oct. 16 – DUKE

DUKE Oct. 23 – GEORGIA TECH

GEORGIA TECH Oct. 30 – at BYU

at BYU Nov. 6 – IDLE

IDLE Nov. 13 – NOTRE DAME

NOTRE DAME Nov. 20 – at Pitt

at Pitt Nov. 27 – VIRGINIA TECH

Story by Chris Graham

