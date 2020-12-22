UVA Football gets commitment from Louisville grad transfer Anthony Johnson

The UVA Football secondary added key depth Monday, with the news that Louisville grad transfer Anthony Johnson will be matriculating on Grounds.

Johnson, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2017, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6’1”, 206-pound cornerback played in 32 games in three seasons at Louisville, including nine games in 2020.

He got 119 snaps this past season, and had a Pro Football Focus grade of 64.9, surrendering one reception in 10 targets on 58 pass coverage snaps.

He was on the field for 384 snaps in three seasons all told, allowing 46 catches on 82 pass attempts in 446 pass coverage snaps, with an NFL passer rating against of 84.3.

Story by Chris Graham

