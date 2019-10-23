UVA Football: Don Majkowski named to 2019 ACC Legends Class

Former UVA quarterback Don Majkowski has been named to the ACC’s Class of 2019 Football Legends.

Majkowski, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., was a three-year starter at Virginia from 1984-1986. Majkiwski led the Cavaliers to the first bowl game in school history, a 27-24 win over Purdue in the 1984 Peach Bowl. When Majkowski completed his career in 1986 he was the second-leading passer in school history with 3,901 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 286 completions. He became a starter in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and from1987 through 1992, he played in 68 games, completing 889 passes for 10,870 yards and 56 touchdowns. Majkowski led the NFL with 4,318 passing yards in 1989 and was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Madden teams. After leaving Green Bay Majkowski played two seasons each with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions. He was later inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2005.

The 14-member group of honorees includes Boston College’s Joe Nash, Clemson’s Brian Dawkins, Duke’s Christopher Port, Florida State’s Ron Sellers, Georgia Tech’s Derrick Morgan, Louisville’s Deion Branch, Miami’s Bernie Kosar, North Carolina’s Julius Peppers, NC State’s Nate Irving, Pitt’s Rickey Jackson, Syracuse’s Joe Morris, Virginia’s Don Majkowski, Virginia Tech’s DeAngelo Hall and Wake Forest’s Bob McCeary.

This year’s class will be honored during the ACC Night of Legends presented by the Charlotte Sports Foundation at the Charlotte Convention Center, on Friday, Dec. 6, and during the on-field pregame festivities at the 15th annual ACC Football Championship Game, set 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Tickets to the 2019 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game are currently on sale via Ticketmaster and can also be purchased on the ACC’s official web­site, theACC.com, and at the Bank of America Stadium Ticket Office. Prices start at $45 for upper level seating and $55 for lower level seating. This year all tickets for the game will follow the Bank of America mobile ticket process. Fans must access their digital tickets through their mobile phones in order to enter the stadium.

