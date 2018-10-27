UVA football: Charlotte or bust, if you ask me

Let me let you in on the kind of nonsense that passes for analysis in college football press boxes.

It’s my contention that the UVA football team would be selling itself short to be satisfied with anything less than a Dec. 1 trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game.

Which isn’t me saying that the ‘Hoos will play in that game, just that how this team is playing now, it’s obviously realistic, and if something is realistic, you don’t settle for less.

Even 8-4 would feel like a comedown to me at this point.

Sorry, but it needs to be said.

I don’t think this makes me a candidate for village idiot, but then, I present to you, the press box at Scott Stadium.

But, but, but: Virginia Tech.

Yes, Virginia hasn’t beaten Virginia Tech since before there was a Facebook. (Look it up: UVA last beat Tech in 2003; Facebook wasn’t online until 2004.)

Great. But this Virginia Tech team isn’t any of those Virginia Tech teams of the past 14 years. None of those teams would give up 49 points twice to backup quarterbacks. None of those had a Kansas reject as their starting QB.

But, but, but: Virginia Tech.

Yes. Virginia Tech. Might very well win the game. Until Virginia beats Virginia Tech, Virginia can’t beat Virginia Tech.

This year’s Virginia team is a legit 6-2. This year’s Virginia Tech team is a legit 4-3.

Not saying Virginia will beat Virginia Tech, but it can, and damn well should.

OK, then, but, but, but: Georgia Tech.

What about Georgia Tech?

Beat the hell out of Virginia Tech the other night. Looked impressive in doing so.

Also looked awful at home in that loss to Duke. Lost at Pitt.

They’re 4-4 right now.

When they’re good, they’re very good. When they’re bad, they’re trash.

Georgia Tech could very well beat Virginia. Virginia should win that game.

Pitt.

I wouldn’t look past Pitt. Pitt handled Virginia up there last year. Looked good in a near-upset of Notre Dame a couple of weeks back.

I wouldn’t look past Liberty, for that matter. Liberty beat ODU 52-10, so, yeah. Respect them as much as anybody.

Virginia will be favored in its next two, might be a slight ‘dog at Georgia Tech, will be a healthy ‘dog at Virginia Tech.

Win the ones you’re supposed to, steal one of the Tech games, you’re 9-3, and probably in Charlotte.

But, but, but: this team loses Bryce Perkins, and it’s toast.

Yes. And any other team in the country loses its starting QB, except for Alabama, and they’re toast.

Look at Clemson. They lose Trevor Lawrence for a half at home against Syracuse, and they have to stage a historic rally to win.

Look at Florida State last year. Preseason #3 loses its QB in the opener, and limps home 7-6.

What else ya got?

Let’s talk basketball. What about those kids at Duke and Carolina?

They looked good in high school. They ain’t in high school anymore.

Column by Chris Graham

