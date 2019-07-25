UVA Football: Bryce Hall Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

UVA cornerback Bryce Hall has been named to the preseason Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, the All Sports Association announced Thursday.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service, is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Hall (Sr., Harrisburg, Pa.) was named a second-team All-American in 2018 by the Walter Camp Foundation and the Football Writers of America after leading the nation with 22 passes broken up. He also tied for the nation’s lead with 24 passes defended. Was a major factor in 2018 helping the UVA defense finish No. 12 in the nation in team passing efficiency defense (107.62), No. 16 in passing yards allowed (183.0), No. 20 in the nation in team defense (330.5). Hall has also been named to the preseason Thorpe Award, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy and Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch Lists.

Hall is one of nine ACC players to make the 91-person watch list.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 5 and finalists will be announced on Nov. 18.

The formal announcement of the 2019 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation’s festivities in New York City on Dec. 10. The presentation of the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 51st All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 14, 2020 in Fort Walton Beach.

The Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Visit www.NCFAA.org to learn more.

