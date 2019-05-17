UVA Football: Bryce Hall named to the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

UVA football cornerback Bryce Hall has been named to the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, honoring the top collegiate defensive student-athlete in the country that exhibits the characteristics displayed by Ronnie Lott during his legendary college and professional careers.

IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics and Tenacity.

Hall (Sr., Harrisburg, Pa.) was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-ACC honoree after leading the nation with 22 pass breakups and 24 passes defended. Hall was a major contributor to a secondary that shined in 2018, finishing No. 12 in the nation in team passing efficiency defense (107.62), No. 16 in passing yards allowed (183.0), No. 20 in the nation in team defense (330.5) and No. 20 in scoring defense (20.1). UVA’s 28-0 drubbing of South Carolina in the 2018 Belk Bowl was the first time an SEC team was shutout in a bowl by a non-SEC team since the 1975 Gator Bowl.

There are 42 nominated players (Lott’s uniform number) representing 41 different universities throughout the country. There are only nine players from six ACC teams on the watch list.

The winner, announced in December at a gala black-tie dinner, will receive $25,000 for his school’s general scholarship fund while each of three runner-ups will receive $5,000 each for their schools.

Additionally, one athlete is chosen as Player of the Week each week during the season, earning $1,000 for his school.

Voters for the award include selected members of the national media, previous finalists, the Board of Directors of the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation and a distinguished group of former college football head coaches.

The 16th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy Awards will be held Dec. 15th at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google