UVA Football: Bryce Hall named to 2019 Bednarik Award Watch List

UVA cornerback Bryce Hall has been named to the preseason Bednarik Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995. Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at Penn and with the Philadelphia Eagles, is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame (class of 1969) and the NFL Hall of Fame (class of 1967).

Hall (Sr., Harrisburg, Pa.) was named a second-team All-American in 2018 by the Walter Camp Foundation and the Football Writers of America after leading the nation with 22 passes broken up. He also tied for the nation’s lead with 24 passes defended. Was a major factor in 2018 helping the UVA defense finish No. 12 in the nation in team passing efficiency defense (107.62), No. 16 in passing yards allowed (183.0), No. 20 in the nation in team defense (330.5).

Hall is one of 10 ACC players to make the 80-person watch list.

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Oct. 29, 2019, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 25, 2019. The winner of the 2019 Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12, 2019. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 13, 2020.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Visit www.NCFAA.org to learn more.

