UVA Football: Bryce Hall named AFCA Good Works Team nominee

UVA cornerback Bryce Hall was named a nominee for the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Hall (Sr., Harrisburg, Pa.) was named a second-team All-American in 2018 by the Walter Camp Foundation and the Football Writers of America after leading the nation with 22 passes broken up. He also tied for the nation’s lead with 24 passes defended. Was a major factor in 2018 helping the UVA defense finish No. 12 in the nation in team passing efficiency defense (107.62), No. 16 in passing yards allowed (183.0), No. 20 in the nation in team defense (330.5). Hall is on the Bednarik and Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch Lists.

Off the field, Hall gives back to the community by visiting sick children weekly in the hospital during the school year, volunteers at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club, and enjoys volunteering weekly and building a foundation with high school kids at his local church (The Point Church of Charlottesville). Hall has also been heavily involved with Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Charlottesville’s bowling event.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team has been one of the most esteemed honors in college football for more than 26 years. The student-athletes who are nominated for this award not only demonstrate a unique dedication to community service and desire to make a positive impact on the lives around them, but they also show tremendous perseverance as well as the ability to overcome personal struggles and come out victorious against all odds.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is comprised of 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the NAIA and one honorary head coach. To be in consideration by Allstate and the AFCA for a nomination, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

A special voting panel consisting of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and prominent college football media members will review submissions from sports directors across the nation to select the 2019 Good Works Team.

The final roster of 22 award recipients and honorary head coach will be announced Sept. 12.

