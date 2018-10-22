UVA Football: Bryce Hall named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

UVA cornerback Bryce Hall has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week for games played through Oct. 21. This is the first weekly accolade for Hall in his career.

Hall (Harrisburg, Pa.) helped lead UVA to a key 28-14 ACC win at Duke. Hall registered five tackles as the Cavaliers held the Blue Devils to 18 points below their season scoring average and 70 yards below their average for total offense. He was named to Pro Football Focus’ national team of the week after posting an overall grade of 86.9. Hall made five tackles and led UVA with four passes defended, including three pass breakups and one interception. Hall was targeted nine times and allowed only two catches against the Blue Devils. Hall leads the ACC and is No. 2 in the nation with 16 passes defended.

Hall is the sixth Cavalier to earn ACC weekly honors in 2018.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment