UVA Football: Bryce Hall named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

Published Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 12:22 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Bryce HallUVA cornerback Bryce Hall has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week for games played through Oct. 21. This is the first weekly accolade for Hall in his career.

Hall (Harrisburg, Pa.) helped lead UVA to a key 28-14 ACC win at Duke. Hall registered five tackles as the Cavaliers held the Blue Devils to 18 points below their season scoring average and 70 yards below their average for total offense. He was named to Pro Football Focus’ national team of the week after posting an overall grade of 86.9. Hall made five tackles and led UVA with four passes defended, including three pass breakups and one interception. Hall was targeted nine times and allowed only two catches against the Blue Devils. Hall leads the ACC and is No. 2 in the nation with 16 passes defended.

Hall is the sixth Cavalier to earn ACC weekly honors in 2018.

Books from AFP

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment