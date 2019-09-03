UVA Football: Brian Delaney named ACC Specialist of the Week

UVA kicker Brian Delaney has been named the ACC Specialist of the Week for games played through Sept. 2. This is the first weekly accolade for Delaney in his career.

Delaney (Jr., Chantilly, Va.) booted three field goals (four total attempts) in UVA’s 30-14 win at Pitt. He had field goals of 39, 36 and 45 yards. He finished the game with 12 points, the most among all week one ACC kickers. His three field goals tied for the most on the opening weekend among ACC players. Also, Delaney became the first Virginia kicker to make at least three kicks of 35 yards or greater in the same game since Ian Frye did at Miami in 2015.

