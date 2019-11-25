UVA Football bowl game tickets on Sale Dec. 8

Published Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, 11:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Tickets for Virginia’s bowl game will go on sale the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 8, shortly after the Cavaliers’ bowl bid is announced.

Tickets to the bowl game in UVA’s designated seating sections will be available for sale to VAF donors, 2019 football season ticket holders, UVA students and the general public shortly after the announcement. Fans may access their online account at UVATix.com to purchase tickets and all account holders will receive an email with links to the ticket sign-in page on Dec. 8. Donors and season ticket holders will receive access to premium seat locations based on Virginia Athletics Foundation Priority Points.

“The impact of our fans this season has been tremendous, and we are very thankful for their great support,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “We have sold out of our bowl ticket allotment the last two seasons and it will continue to be extremely important for our fans to purchase tickets through the UVA ticket office to keep the positive momentum going for our football program.”

Fans interested in additional information about football postseason tickets are encouraged to contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office by phone at 800-542-8821 or by email at uvatickets@virginia.edu. The ticket office is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Related

Comments