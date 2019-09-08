UVA Football back in AP Top 25 after 2-0 start

UVA Football is back in the Associated Press Top 25 after opening 2019 with a 2-0 start.

The ‘Hoos are 25th in the writers poll. Virginia opened the season on Aug. 31 with a 30-14 win at Pitt, and then won its home opener, 52-17, over William & Mary on Friday night.

Next up for UVA is Florida State (1-1), which defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 45-44, in overtime on Saturday night.

The ‘Hoos spent one week in the Top 25 last season, heading into their Nov. 2 game with Pitt with a 6-2 record, before losing to the Panthers in that one, 23-13.

That was the first appearance for Virginia in the national polls since a one-week run in 2011, ahead of a 38-0 home loss to Virginia Tech in November.

UVA was ranked for five weeks in the 2007 season, reaching as high as the 15th spot before a loss to Virginia Tech in Charlottesville.

Story by Chris Graham

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



