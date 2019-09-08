UVA Football back in AP Top 25 after 2-0 start

Published Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019, 5:04 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva footballUVA Football is back in the Associated Press Top 25 after opening 2019 with a 2-0 start.

The ‘Hoos are 25th in the writers poll. Virginia opened the season on Aug. 31 with a 30-14 win at Pitt, and then won its home opener, 52-17, over William & Mary on Friday night.

Next up for UVA is Florida State (1-1), which defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 45-44, in overtime on Saturday night.

The ‘Hoos spent one week in the Top 25 last season, heading into their Nov. 2 game with Pitt with a 6-2 record, before losing to the Panthers in that one, 23-13.

That was the first appearance for Virginia in the national polls since a one-week run in 2011, ahead of a 38-0 home loss to Virginia Tech in November.

UVA was ranked for five weeks in the 2007 season, reaching as high as the 15th spot before a loss to Virginia Tech in Charlottesville.

Story by Chris Graham



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 
 
augusta free press
augusta free press news