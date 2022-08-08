UVA football alum Bryce Perkins getting more work in L.A. Rams camp
Virginia alum Bryce Perkins is getting more reps in L.A. Rams training camp with QB1 Matthew Stafford nursing an elbow injury.
Perkins and Wake Forest alum John Wolford are both getting more looks running coach Sean McVay’s offense with Stafford, who led the Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI in February, trying to manage the elbow injury that he suffered in 2021 regular season.
Wolford is taking the first-team snaps in full-squad drills, and Perkins is running the No. 2 offense against the Rams’ first-team defense.
Perkins, an undrafted free agent in 2020, made the Rams’ 53-man roster out of training camp in 2021 after putting up good numbers in the preseason – he completed 56 of 91 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions, and also rushed for 129 yards.
He ended up spending most of the season on the practice squad, which he said served him well in terms of getting him familiar with McVay’s offensive scheme.
“I’ve definitely seen an improvement as far as how I handle the whole overall operation from last year to this year,” Perkins said.
Working against the Rams’ No. 1 defense means running for his life, at times, from All-World defensive tackle Aaron Donald manning the A and B gaps.
“At times, it gets a little hectic back there,” Perkins said. “There’s not another team that’s going to be as aggressive as this group. This is the best of the best.
“If you can operate against our defense, it makes it easier when you go against others,” Perkins said.
His work in drills has impressed McVay.
“All the reps that he’s getting out here is going to serve him well,” McVay said. “I think you’re going to see that reflected in the way he plays in the preseason.”