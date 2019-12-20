UVA Football adds four-star linebacker in 2020 class

The final day of the early signing period proved fruitful for Virginia football with the addition of four-star linebacker Jonathan Horton.

Horton, a 6’4”, 215-pounder from Baton Rouge, posted 82 tackles 22 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and forced five fumbles in his only season of varsity football in 2019.

Horton played freshman football in 2016 but didn’t play in 2017 or 2018 to concentrate on basketball.

Teammate Reece Beekman is a UVA Basketball Class of 2020 signee.

