UVA Football: A look at the two-deep for W&M

Just a few minor tweaks on the depth chart from Week 1 to Week 2 as UVA prepares for William & Mary.

Basically, some musical chairs on the offensive line.

Ryan Nelson, last week’s starting left guard, is listed at left tackle for W&M.

Last week’s right guard, Chris Glaser, is moving over to left guard.

Ryan Swoboda, last week’s left guard, is moving to right tackle.

Nash Griffin, who was listed second at punter, but then went out with the first unit and punted four times, averaging 45.5 yards per punt, dropping three inside the 20, is now officially listed at the top spot.

