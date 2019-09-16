UVA Football: A look at the two-deep for ODU

Only one change in the two-deep for UVA Football as the 21st-ranked ‘Hoos prepare for ODU Saturday night.

Is it a big one? Sorta, kinda.

Backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong is “day-to-day,” coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday in his weekly presser.

Armstrong had been listed on the depth chart at 2 heading into last weekend’s game with Florida State.

Armstrong saw action in UVA’s Week 2 game with William & Mary. In mop-up duty in the 52-17 win, Armstrong was 9-of-10 passing for 103 yards and a picksix.

Sophomore Lindell Stone is listed as the backup this week, with freshman RJ Harvey third on the depth chart.

Story by Chris Graham