UVA Football: A look at the two-deep for ODU
Only one change in the two-deep for UVA Football as the 21st-ranked ‘Hoos prepare for ODU Saturday night.
Is it a big one? Sorta, kinda.
Backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong is “day-to-day,” coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday in his weekly presser.
Armstrong had been listed on the depth chart at 2 heading into last weekend’s game with Florida State.
Armstrong saw action in UVA’s Week 2 game with William & Mary. In mop-up duty in the 52-17 win, Armstrong was 9-of-10 passing for 103 yards and a picksix.
Sophomore Lindell Stone is listed as the backup this week, with freshman RJ Harvey third on the depth chart.
Story by Chris Graham
