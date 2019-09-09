UVA Football: A look at the two-deep for FSU

Nothing significant in terms of any changes in the two-deep for #25 UVA as the ‘Hoos prepare for Florida State Saturday night.

The only changes that I see are:

Junior Chuck Davis is no longer on the depth chart at punt returner. Sophomore Billy Kemp IV is listed at #1, and sophomore Tavares Kelly is #2, as he was last week. Davis fumbled a punt in the second quarter of Virginia’s 52-17 win over William & Mary on Friday, leading to a Tribe field goal.

Junior Robert Snyder had been listed as the backup at both inside linebacker positions going into last week’s game. Freshman Nick Jackson had been listed as an option at one inside backer position last week. He is now listed as a solid #2 at one, with Snyder as the #2 at the other.

Freshman running back Mike Hollins is still listed as a backup. Hollins had the best statistical game of the backs in the win over William & Mary, gaining 78 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Sophomore Wayne Taulapapa is still listed at #1 on the backs’ depth chart. Taulapapa didn’t get a touch either on the ground or through the air in the W&M game.

Story by Chris Graham

