UVA Football: A look at the depth chart for game at Notre Dame

Published Monday, Sep. 23, 2019, 2:50 pm

This will be maybe the most boring UVA Football depth-chart report that I will file.

Nothing changed from last week’s depth chart going into the ODU game. Which means Brennan Armstrong isn’t back on the depth chart at QB2.

Sophomore Lindell Stone is QB2. Freshman RJ Harvey is QB3.

No other changes. A very fortunate football team here, to have one injury of note, and it’s the backup quarterback.

Story by Chris Graham