UVA-Florida State: The play of the game

See if you can guess what was the play of the game in UVA’s 31-24 win over Florida State.

No. It wasn’t any of Wayne Taulapapa’s three touchdowns, though, big night for the young man.

The tackle on the final play by Bryce Hall and Devante Cross that preserved the win? I mean, it preserved the win, but it doesn’t happen if this other play doesn’t happen.

Think back to late third quarter. Virginia is down 17-10. Facing fourth-and-two at the FSU 34.

There’s 2;16 on the clock.

You can’t kick here. Actually, you could, but it’s a 51-yard attempt, so you just don’t, given the circumstances.

You go for it. No-doubter.

But you have to get it.

The way the game is going, you don’t get it, it’s not your night.

You’ve already turned the ball over twice, haven’t scored for a quarter and a half.

You’ve got to move the sticks.

Who moves the sticks?

Bryce Perkins.

Later he would wow us with that two-point conversion play that had him escaping the pass rush all the way back to the 15 before juking and sliding into the end zone.

Highlight-reel play.

This one, as you just saw, nothing pretty, nothing fancy.

He’s stood up at the line.

Watching it live, I assumed he had to have been swarmed by his offensive line, and just kind of fell forward in the scrum.

You see here on the video that, no, he churned, kept his feet moving, then found the sliver of a hole that was there, was really not there.

Six yards, first down.

Later in the drive, the ‘Hoos scored and tied the game.

Setting up that wild fourth quarter back-and-forth.

None of that happens if Perkins doesn’t get this first down.

Play of the game.

