UVA Field Hockey sets 2020 fall schedule

Virginia will play 10 field hockey games this fall, all against conference opponents, and will compete in the ACC Championships, which will take place Nov. 5-8 in Durham, N.C.

Each of the ACC’s seven teams will play six regular-season conference games over seven weeks of competition from Sept. 18-Nov. 1. The ACC Championship will be a single-elimination format featuring all seven ACC teams and will be held Nov. 5, 6 and 8 at Duke’s Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium.

The Cavaliers will play additional games that do not count in the overall conference standings against Wake Forest, Syracuse, North Carolina and Louisville.

Virginia will play six home games at Turf Field, playing weekend double headers against Wake Forest (Sept. 26-27), Syracuse (Oct. 2 and 4) and Louisville (Oct. 23-24). They will travel to play a doubleheader at North Carolina (Oct. 11-12) and single games at Boston College (Oct. 18) and Duke (Oct. 31).

The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons.

Due to health and safety considerations in addition to the current guidelines for sports venues, attendance at UVA home matches at Turf Field will be limited to family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff until further notice. Should the Commonwealth of Virginia adjust the protocols for spectator attendance, the UVA athletics department will announce new capacity guidelines and other protocols to attend events.

2020 Virginia Field Hockey Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 26 WAKE FOREST 12 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27 WAKE FOREST* 12 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2 SYRACUSE* 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4 SYRACUSE 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11 at North Carolina* 12 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 12 at North Carolina 12 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18 at Boston College* 12 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23 LOUISVILLE* 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 LOUISVILLE 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 at Duke* 1 p.m.

Nov. 5-8 ACC TOURNAMENT @Duke

*ACC Contests

HOME GAMES in BOLD

