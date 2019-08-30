UVA Field Hockey opens with 3-0 win over ODU

The No. 11 UVA field hockey team (1-0, 0-0 CC) opened the season with a 3-0 victory at Old Dominion (0-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Friday (August 30) in Norfolk, Va.

Junior striker Makayla Gallen (Glen Mills, Pa.) scored two of UVA goals. Senior midfielder Erin Shanahan (Pasadena, Md.) contributed the third. Redshirt sophomore goalie Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.) saved the only shot she faced.

After not taking a shot in the first quarter, the Cavaliers made three attempts in the second, with Gallen hitting paydirt by deflecting in a shot on a pass from junior Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.) after a penalty corner. Gallen scored the Cavaliers second goal in the fourth quarter, deflecting in a shot from the stick of sophomore midfielder Annie McDonough (Kennett Square, Pa.).

Shanahan added a third goal with ten minutes remaining in the game, bouncing a shot through the circle that rolled past the goalkeeper and into the cage.

“For a first game, there were some things that were really good and some things that we can build on,” UVA coach Michele Madison said. “It was a total team effort. We needed everybody to take on a team as good as Old Dominion. The team stuck with it, that is what I am most proud of. They stuck with it, stayed patient, and they chunked it out bit by bit. They did the little things well that they needed to do to win today.”

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



