UVA field hockey announces 2019 season schedule

The UVA field hockey team has announced its 2019 schedule, with the Cavaliers slated to play 10 regular-season home games and two scrimmages at Turf Field.

Virginia will play a challenging schedule that includes three of the four 2018 NCAA semifinalists, including a visit from national champion North Carolina on Sept. 27. The home slate also features contests against in-state rivals James Madison (Sept. 24), Old Dominion (Oct. 6) and Liberty (Oct. 28). Fans will have a chance to get an early look at the Cavaliers with two home scrimmages against American (Aug. 18) and William & Mary (Aug. 24).

Admission is free for all regular-season field hockey home games and preseason scrimmages.

The postseason begins Nov. 7 with Boston College hosting the 2019 ACC Tournament. Wake Forest will host the NCAA semifinals and championship games in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Cavaliers’ game at Syracuse on Sept. 20 as well as the home games against Duke (Oct. 18) and Liberty (Oct. 28) will be televised on the ACC Network. ACCN will also televise the quarterfinals, semifinals and final of the ACC Field Hockey Championship.

The Cavaliers are returning the core of last year’s team that earned a spot in the NCAA Championship field. The squad will have five seniors, including midfielder Erin Shanahan (Pasadena, Md.), a member of the 2019 US Women’s National Development Squad, who comes into the season with 40 career points, and back Anzel Viljoen (Matamata, New Zealand) who has started every game for the Cavaliers in the last three years.

