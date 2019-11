UVA escapes Georgia Tech upset bid: Controls Coastal destiny

Georgia Tech gained a season-high 372 yards against a banged-up UVA defense, but Bryce Perkins threw for 258 yards, ran for another 106, and the ‘Hoos escaped, 33-28, on Saturday in Scott Stadium.

The win keeps Virginia (7-3, 5-2 ACC) in control of its own fate in the Coastal Division.

The Cavaliers host Virginia Tech on Nov. 29, and a win in that one would send them to their first ACC Championship Game in program history.

