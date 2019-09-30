UVA duo closes play at USTA Fall Ranked Spotlight
UVA women’s tennis sophomores Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) and Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) closed out the USTA Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.
The duo picked up a win in doubles to start the day, taking a 6-3 victory over Ohio State’s tandem of Isabelle Boulais and Irina Cantos.
In the final singles action of the weekend, O’Dell and Boulais faced off with the Virginia sophomore taking a straight-set victory over the 36th-ranked Boulais. Munera also faced a nationally-ranked player in her final singles match of the weekend, falling to ACC opponent and eighth-ranked Anna Rogers of NC State in straight sets.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.