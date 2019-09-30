UVA duo closes play at USTA Fall Ranked Spotlight

Published Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019, 10:44 pm

UVA women’s tennis sophomores Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) and Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) closed out the USTA Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

The duo picked up a win in doubles to start the day, taking a 6-3 victory over Ohio State’s tandem of Isabelle Boulais and Irina Cantos.

In the final singles action of the weekend, O’Dell and Boulais faced off with the Virginia sophomore taking a straight-set victory over the 36th-ranked Boulais. Munera also faced a nationally-ranked player in her final singles match of the weekend, falling to ACC opponent and eighth-ranked Anna Rogers of NC State in straight sets.