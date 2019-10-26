UVA dominates on Day 1 of dual with Wisconsin

The UVA men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are hosting Wisconsin at the Aquatic and Fitness Center for a two-day dual meet beginning on Friday (Oct. 25).

The men and women each competed in eight short course events Friday night, their first home action of the season. The Virginia men and women each won six races. The women will enter tomorrow’s final day leading 126-60 while the men are ahead 116-70.

Freshman Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y.) set a pool record in the 200 breast with a time of 2:07.92, besting the previous record of 2:12.47 by over four seconds.

The Cavaliers won three of the four diving events with senior Sydney Dusel (Naperville, Ill.) winning both the 1m and 3m dives. Senior Bryce Shelton (Vienna, Va.) won the 1m event on the men’s side.

The Virginia women are currently ranked No. 4 while the men are No. 13. Neither Wisconsin team is currently ranked.

