UVA-designed COVID-19 swab to support high-priority testing across Virginia

Published Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, 9:59 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive 60,000 nasopharyngeal swabs weekly to support high-priority COVID-19 testing across the state, thanks to a collaboration led by University of Virginia faculty to design this key testing supply.

A total of 75,000 swabs are slated for production each week, with 15,000 swabs remaining at UVA Health to support testing at the health system.

“There have been critical shortages across Virginia and across the country of nasopharyngeal swabs for COVID-19 testing,” said Amy Mathers, MD, associate director of clinical microbiology at UVA, whose lab can perform up to 750 tests per day. “These swabs will allow our supply chain team to focus on other areas where testing supplies remain limited.”

Mathers worked with a group that included William Guilford, a biomedical engineer in the UVA School of Engineering, and local engineer Andy Homyk to design the swabs as part of a university- and community-wide effort to produce needed medical supplies.

“The unusually strong spirit of collaboration that we enjoy at UVA was immeasurably helpful when it came to meeting this challenge,” Guilford said. “We all understood the importance of working together to get this done, and to do it right.”

Beginning with a 3D-printed swab prototype, the team switched gears to create an injection-molded plastic swab that Mathers successfully tested for safety and effectiveness in a clinical trial at UVA Medical Center.

With approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, UVA is working with private companies to manufacture, sterilize and package the swabs for use. Other hospitals and health systems could replicate the swab’s design and begin using them after conducting a similar clinical trial at their own facility, Mathers said. Along with their use for COVID-19 testing, nasopharyngeal swabs are also critical for influenza testing.

“We are proud to support the Commonwealth of Virginia’s COVID-19 testing efforts, which are a key element in battling this pandemic,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “I am very appreciative of the hard work of this UVA team to develop this vital testing supply, which will also support UVA’s ongoing testing efforts in communities around the Charlottesville area.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments