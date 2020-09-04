UVA Cross Country announces 2020 fall schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the procedures and schedules for the 2020 cross country schedule. Virginia will compete in three regular season competitions, including hosting two home meets at Panorama Farms.

Virginia will open the season at home on Sept. 25 with the Virginia Invite. The Cavaliers will hit the road on Oct. 7 for their lone away meet at NC State at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., before returning home on Oct. 16 for the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational.

The ACC Championships will be held on Oct. 30 in Cary, N.C.

The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons.

Due to health and safety considerations in addition to the current guidelines for sports venues, attendance at UVA home meets at Panorama Farms will be limited to family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff until further notice. Should the Commonwealth of Virginia adjust the protocols for spectator attendance, the UVA athletics department will announce new capacity guidelines and other protocols to attend events.

UVA Cross Country Schedule

Sept. 25 Virginia Invite, Earlysville, Va.

Oct. 7 at NC State Invitational, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 16 Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational, Earlysville, Va.

Oct. 30 ACC Championships, Cary, N.C.

