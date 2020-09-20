UVA Creative Writing program hosts virtual poetry reading by Rick Barot

The UVA Creative Writing program hosts Rick Barot for a virtual poetry reading on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 7-8 p.m.

Barot is the 2020 Rea Visiting Writer in Poetry and UVA and the author of the poetry collections The Darker Fall (2002), which received the Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry, Want (2008), a finalist for the Lambda Literary Awards and won the 2009 Grub Street Book Prize, Chord (2015), and The Galleons (2020).

His poems and essays have appeared in the New Republic, Poetry magazine, the Kenyon Review, the Virginia Quarterly Review, and others.

Barot lives in Tacoma, Wash., where he directs the Rainier Writing Workshop, the low-residency MFA program in creative writing at Pacific Lutheran University. He is also the poetry editor for New England Review.

Register at virginia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6FTGmwyxRKaGshuuw6mCxg or https://events.scenethink.com/rick-barot-poetry-reading-oct-29-2020.

